Stage 1 fire restrictions ordered for the City of Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — The City of Manitou Springs will move to the following Stage 1 fire restrictions starting at noon on Friday, October 11.
Stage 1 fire restrictions include the following guidelines:
- Open fires and barbecues are prohibited except in permanently constructed fire rings within the city's RV and camping parks
- Private residential charcoal grills, smokers, wood-burning fireplaces and fire pits are allowed provided they have properly fitting screen covers and are separated from structures or other combustible material by at least 15 feet
- Outdoor smoking of any tobacco products is prohibited
- Smoking is allowed within 15 feet of a city-approved disposal sites
- Getting rid of lit tobacco products outside of approved disposal sites is prohibited
Exceptions include:
- Gas-fueled grills and liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves used outdoors are as long as they are at least 10 feet from combustible materials
- Fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within private residences that comply with the city’s building and fire codes
The Manitou Springs Fire Department will adjust restrictions based on the following:
- fire danger levels
- resource availability
- weather conditions
To stay informed about these restrictions, visit Manitou Springs website.
