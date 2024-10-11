Stage 1 fire restrictions ordered for the City of Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — The City of Manitou Springs will move to the following Stage 1 fire restrictions starting at noon on Friday, October 11.

Stage 1 fire restrictions include the following guidelines:



Open fires and barbecues are prohibited except in permanently constructed fire rings within the city's RV and camping parks

Private residential charcoal grills, smokers, wood-burning fireplaces and fire pits are allowed provided they have properly fitting screen covers and are separated from structures or other combustible material by at least 15 feet

Outdoor smoking of any tobacco products is prohibited

Smoking is allowed within 15 feet of a city-approved disposal sites

Getting rid of lit tobacco products outside of approved disposal sites is prohibited

Exceptions include:

Gas-fueled grills and liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves used outdoors are as long as they are at least 10 feet from combustible materials

Fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within private residences that comply with the city’s building and fire codes

The Manitou Springs Fire Department will adjust restrictions based on the following:

fire danger levels

resource availability

weather conditions

To stay informed about these restrictions, visit Manitou Springs website.

