Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Stage 1 fire restrictions ordered for the City of Manitou Springs

fire
Storyblocks
bonfire lit on easter saturday
fire
Posted

MANITOU SPRINGS — The City of Manitou Springs will move to the following Stage 1 fire restrictions starting at noon on Friday, October 11.

Stage 1 fire restrictions include the following guidelines:

  • Open fires and barbecues are prohibited except in permanently constructed fire rings within the city's RV and camping parks
  • Private residential charcoal grills, smokers, wood-burning fireplaces and fire pits are allowed provided they have properly fitting screen covers and are separated from structures or other combustible material by at least 15 feet
  • Outdoor smoking of any tobacco products is prohibited
  • Smoking is allowed within 15 feet of a city-approved disposal sites
  • Getting rid of lit tobacco products outside of approved disposal sites is prohibited

Exceptions include:

  • Gas-fueled grills and liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves used outdoors are as long as they are at least 10 feet from combustible materials
  • Fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within private residences that comply with the city’s building and fire codes

The Manitou Springs Fire Department will adjust restrictions based on the following:

  • fire danger levels
  • resource availability
  • weather conditions

To stay informed about these restrictions, visit Manitou Springs website.

___



Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado

In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community