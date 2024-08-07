Shooting Downtown has Boulder st. closed between Nevada and Tejon - One dead, no suspect info at this time

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We arrived here on the scene just before 4:00 a.m. to 4 CSPD officers completely blocking off Boulder st. between Tejon and Nevada.

CSPD tells us 1 person is dead in an alley near the Super Nova "barcade" downtown. The call came in just after 2 a.m. and officers say when they arrived they found 1 person dead on the scene. They say the suspect did get away and they do not have a description at this time.

We asked officers how long this area will be shut down, they are not sure at this time. I looked for the El Paso County corner here but do not see them yet.

If you saw or heard anything here again this morning around 2 a.m. give police a call at 444-7000

We will stay on the scene here and continue working with investigators to figure out just what happened. As soon as we get more information, we’ll be sure to make that available to you right here and on the air.

___





More School Zones Coming to Colorado Springs The City of Colorado Springs has been at work to establish school zones at high schools across the city. This comes following extensive reporting by News 5 following the death of a Doherty high school student in 2023. New back to school zones established in Colorado Springs following extensive reporting by News 5

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.