Scam callers impersonating Pueblo Sheriff's Deputies according to officials

PUEBLO — There is an ongoing scam that has regained traction in the area where callers are impersonating a Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputy requesting payment for outstanding warrants.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said it does not want residents to fall for scams; it will never make these calls and does not take citation payments over the phone.

A scam where callers impersonate a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputy and request payment for outstanding warrants is again circulating in the area. The PCSO warns residents to not fall for scam. PCS DOES NOT make such calls and we DO NOT process payments for citations by phone. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/7kQ2c58mp9 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) October 10, 2023

The PCSO said residents should never give personal or financial information over the phone. The office is urging concerned residents to call (719) 583-6125 to reach out with any questions or concerns about these calls.

