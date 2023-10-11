Watch Now
Scam callers impersonating Pueblo Sheriff's Deputies according to officials

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:03 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 08:03:15-04

PUEBLO — There is an ongoing scam that has regained traction in the area where callers are impersonating a Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputy requesting payment for outstanding warrants.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said it does not want residents to fall for scams; it will never make these calls and does not take citation payments over the phone.

The PCSO said residents should never give personal or financial information over the phone. The office is urging concerned residents to call (719) 583-6125 to reach out with any questions or concerns about these calls.
