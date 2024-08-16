COLORADO SPRINGS — As students go back to school this week, safety is a big focus for Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

During a monthly briefing at Palmer High School Thursday, Mayor Mobolade spoke about safety measures put in place around the city's schools. You can watch the briefing below:

Safety a big focus for Mayor Yemi Mobolade as students return to school

Some of these safety measures include having the School Resource Officers on campus and adding school zones at middle and high schools.

New back to school zones established in Colorado Springs following extensive reporting by News5

Mayor Mobolade says he wants drivers to slow down and be vigilant.

This crossing guard wants you to slow down in school zones

"There is nothing more important to me as mayor, to Palmer High School, to the city, then the safety of our students," said Mayor Mobolade. "You are the engine of our economic development. You are the future of our city."

City traffic engineers have added five new school zones and will add five more in the coming months.

County officials working to protect students in school zones

During the briefing, Mayor Mobolade also commented on Wednesday's shooting at the Ellers Grove apartment complex that left one dead and three injured.

One dead, three injured following a shooting in Colorado Springs Wednesday

"One of the things that as a city we're trying to do is to monitor what the trends are so we can try to get ahead of it," said Mayor Mobolade. "My officers are there to ensure that when residents call at the time of need, they're there as quick as possible."

___





News 5 Files Colorado Open Record Request For Noise Data Following the Ford Amphitheater's first concerts over the weekend, the City of Colorado Springs says it is not releasing noise level data captured during the shows to the public, despite concerns from nearby residents. City of Colorado Springs not planning to release noise level data from Ford Amphitheater

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.