Pueblo Police searching for man suspected of shooting off-duty firefighter

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police are seeking the public's help in locating a shooting suspect.

According to Pueblo Police, officers responded to the 100 block of N. Main around 12:30 a.m. last Sunday to investigate a shooting. They discovered an off-duty Pueblo firefighter had been shot in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the firefighter was standing outside of a building with co-workers when he witnessed one or more individuals harassing a homeless man who was apparently experiencing some sort of mental health issue.

After coming to the homeless man’s aid, the individuals who were harassing him reportedly left the immediate area. A short time later, an individual fired several rounds in the firefighter's direction from a car that was parked outside of a nearby establishment. He was struck once in the leg.

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section have identified the shooting suspect as 41-year-old Esteban Gallegos. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Gallegos for one count of First Degree Assault and eight counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Detectives believe that the vehicle involved in this incident is a 90s model Buick.

If you have any information about this incident, including the whereabouts of Gallegos or the suspect vehicle, please call Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.