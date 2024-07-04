Portion of Barnes Road to close for up to three months starting Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Starting Monday, July 8, Barnes Road will close between Antelope Ridge Drive and Marksheffel Road for about three months to undergo major road work.
Crews will be working to widen the Barnes Road intersection to improve safety and mobility.
This work comes as a part of the Marksheffel Road Improvements project.
Drivers should plan for additional travel time and use the following detours:
- Peterson Road
- Stetson Hills Boulevard
- N Carefree Circle
Businesses on Barnes Road west of Marksheffel will be able to be accessed from Antelope Ridge Drive.
This closure will depend on whether the weather stays nice. The schedule may change.
For more information about this closure, visit the Marksheffel Road Improvements project website.
Community members can also call 719-645-4055 or email marksheffel@workzone.info to find more information.
