Police searching for information after man found dead along Old Stage Road

EL PASO COUNTY — A call to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center led deputies to a deceased 30-year-old man lying along the road in the 5200 block of Old Stage Road.

The call came in at approximately 1:07 p.m. on June 10 from a caller who reported finding the man.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Manuel Armando Hernandez-Uribe.

Detectives are working to determine who may be involved with his death.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 719-520-7777.

Any information may prove valuable in solving the case and could consist of things as simple as local residents remembering suspicious vehicles or people they saw in or around the area on the date of this crime.

