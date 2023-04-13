Police investigation closes intersection of Bijou and Circle in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police have the intersection of Bijou and Circle Dr closed this morning for the investigation of a fatal crash involving police activity. The intersection will remain closed for several hours, so keep this in mind if it is part of your morning commute.

According to police, there was a carjacking around 1 a.m. and patrol officers spotted the suspects sometime afterward.

Officers got involved in a pursuit of the suspects, which ended in an officer using a "tactical maneuver." The suspect vehicle appears to have rolled several times, based on the extensive damage.

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, another was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation of the suspects' and officers' actions to provide a report to the District Attorney's Office.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.