One Dead After Shooting In Downtown Colorado Springs - CSPD Asking For Your Help

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Police say a 6:04 a.m. this morning, a call came in for a man injured with a gunshot wound. They say he was then transported to hospital and later died from his injuries. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they have no suspect in custody as of this morning. They say officers are working on getting suspect leads and are asking for public to call with info if they have it. The number to call is 719-444-700

When we arrived on the scene, we saw about a dozen officers taping off northbound Nevada next to i25 with crime scene tape. Officers did confirm one person died after being transported to the hospital. However, the cause of death is still under investigation. I'm told police found blood on the ground near the Maverick gas station on Las Vegas St. and Nevada.

Police have blocked off Mill Street, Las Vegas Street, and North Nevada Avenue. The crime scene encompasses a pretty large area. This is a very busy area so if you can, avoid the area. Officers say they are expecting things to be closed here at least past noon today.

