Officials to provide update on the King Soopers where mass shooting took place

BOULDER — On Wednesday, officials from King Soopers and the city of Boulder will host a press conference to provide an update on the King Soopers location where a mass shooting took place back in March.

Authorities have finished up their investigation at the Boulder King Soopers and have since handed the scene back over to the company.

It’s not clear when or if King Soopers will reopen.

The company says it is offering mental health services to employees as well as emergency paid leave to employees directly affected by the shooting.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The man accused of killing 10 people inside the King Soopers store is expected to next return to court May 25 for a status conference.

A judge set the May 25 court date on Tuesday for 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who is currently charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He is also facing an additional 33 counts of attempted first-degree murder for the other people in and around the store, as well as other responding law enforcement, 1 count of first-degree assault, and 10 counts of carrying prohibited large-capacity magazines.

The suspect would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted, as Colorado repealed the state's death penalty.

