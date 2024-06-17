Northbound Powers Boulevard experiences closures due to a fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) reports that northbound Powers is experiencing closures due to a fire.

#CO21PowersBoulevard northbound: Road closed due to fire activity between Bradley Road and Grinnell Boulevard. https://t.co/GazVnyRNwN — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 17, 2024

The closure is located near Bradley Road and Grinnell Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to the incident. There is no known cause of the fire at the time of writing this article.

Emergency responders will be present in the area.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

