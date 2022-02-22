Watch
No students involved in officer-involved shooting at Middle School in Pueblo West

Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 18:34:40-05

PUEBLO WEST, CO — An officer-involved shooting took place at Liberty Point International Middle School in Pueblo West, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Department, no students were involved.

Student reunification is in process from D70.

This story is breaking, News5 has a crew headed to the scene and more information will be released as it becomes available.

