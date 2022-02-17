MISSING: Police looking for missing 61-year-old man with dementia

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with the disappearance of 61-year-old James Bradley, who suffers from dementia.

He is described as a white male standing 6’4” tall and weighing 189 pounds.

James was last seen at his home in the 10000 block of West Highway 24 in El Paso County on February 15, around noon.

Police believe he left his home driving a Maroon GMC Envoy SUV with a Colorado license plate that reads #NLQ021. Police say he may have been heading to Oklahoma.

If anyone has information concerning Mr. Bradley or his whereabouts, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

