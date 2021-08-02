Local military organizations taking part in exercises through August 5

COLORADO SPRINGS — Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever SFB and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station personnel will have training exercises starting Monday, August 2 through Thursday, August 5.

The point of the exercises is to be sure forces have and use the proper techniques, tactics and procedures as they protect the missions of the installations and on-base communities.

Residents near the installations may hear simulated gunshots, loud booms and sirens, or see smoke.

Those traveling on and off the base may also experience temporary gate closures and possibly blocked segments of roads on the base.