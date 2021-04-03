Local counseling candidate explains why she's drawn to the field

COLORADO SPRINGS — As mental health needs surged during the pandemic, more people are answering the call to help and counsel others.

Marie Beltran is one of them. She is a licensed professional counselor candidate, for Thriveworks, a counseling agency in Colorado Springs.

"The program really emphasizes your personal growth and self-awareness. So, through the program I was able to work through my own stuff," Beltran said.

Beltran says she's learned this is a field that requires not only more self-awareness, but also double the self care. She says it's easy to get burnout. Counselors have to work hard at not internalizing their clients depression and anxiety.

"You really have to take care of yourself to be able to help others," she said. "I've always had that passion to be there for people who are going through what I might have already gone through."

Beltran recently finished her degree in December. She says she's now working towards getting enough supervised hours to move up in the field.