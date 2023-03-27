Watch Now
Lanes reopened on I-25 near Purcell Blvd; crews still fighting brush fire outside of Pueblo

Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 18:37:09-04

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — All lanes are reopened on I-25 Monday afternoon just north of Pueblo, however crews are still fighting a brush fire in that area.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, fire activity has shut down a northbound I-25 shoulder just south of Purcell Boulevard.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office tweeted around 4:05 p.m. Monday that the fire is approximately three acres and is on the southeast side of I-25.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene.

News5 has reached out to the Pueblo County Fire Department and was informed a PIO is on the way and will have updates as soon as possible.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.
