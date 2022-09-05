Labor Day is 'most dangerous' holiday on Colorado roads, CSP says

DENVER — Mangled car parts litter the ground near East 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road in Adams County, serving as a somber reminder of a deadly crash Saturday morning.

Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler said the driver of an SUV drove past a stop sign and went airborne into a drainage ditch. All three passengers, a man and two women, died at the scene. One of them was as young as 18.

"I'm sure they all thought it would never happen to them, and, unfortunately, their lives got cut short," Kessler said.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors. It's an all-too-common occurrence on Labor Day weekend, the most dangerous holiday period on Colorado roads, according to CSP data.

MOST DANGEROUS HOLIDAYS ON COLORADO ROADS: 1. Labor Day 2. Memorial Day 3. Fourth of July 4. Christmas Day 5. New Year's Day 6. Thanksgiving Day (Source: Colorado State Patrol)

"You just had a great summer. It's coming to an end. Pools are going to be shutting down. You got kids in school, and this might be kind of one of the final times to take vacations. But whatever it is, people are taking the opportunity to kind of get together and enjoy themselves and party a little bit," Kessler said.

Of the more than 4,600 drunk driving arrests state troopers made last year, over 35% of those happened May through August.

"We don't want any, actually, but 35% is unacceptable," Kessler said.

Regardless of the time of year, he said no one should get behind the wheel of a car if they're under the influence.

"Every driver is responsible to operate that vehicle. That is their sole job, and so not doing so impaired is really important," Kessler said.

If anyone spots someone who appears to be driving under the influence, dial *277 to report them to CSP. Be sure to tell the dispatcher the exact location and what the car looks like. That call could save someone's life.