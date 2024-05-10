Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art merging with Denver Art Museum

The Denver Art Museum and the Kirkland Museum of Fine and Decorative Art announced a merger Thursday that their leadership says will align the neighboring art institutions to focus on shared visitor engagement and educational programming.

“This merger represents a bold step forward in our collective mission to honor our shared heritage, foster creativity and cultivate a deeper appreciation for the arts,” said Merle Chambers, Kirkland Museum co-founder and board chair, in a news release. “Together, we are charting a course toward a more dynamic cultural future.”

The Kirkland Museum, located down the street from the Denver Art Museum at 1201 Bannock St., will be renamed the Kirkland Institute of Fine & Decorative Art at the Denver Art Museum. The new art institution will contribute its commitment to uplifting Colorado artists along with displaying its extensive collection of distinguished Colorado painter and namesake Vance Kirkland, who died in 1981.

“This alliance was born out of a shared commitment to enriching the cultural experience for visitors and the community at large,” the news release read. “Combining the unique strengths of both institutions will amplify the positive impact on artistic exploration, scholarship and engagement.”

Kirkland’s three-room studio building will remain as a highlight of the museum experience, and the institution intends to preserve its “intimate atmosphere” and vignette-style exhibitions, according to the news release.

