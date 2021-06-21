June is National PTSD Awareness Month; Here's what you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS — June is National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month, and the CDC says an estimated one in 11 people will be diagnosed with PTSD in their lifetime.

According to the VA, that's right about 10 out of every 100 women develop PTSD, sometime in their lives, compared to about four out of every 100 men. The pandemic definitely hasn't made it any easier for those who suffer from this disorder.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, is a psychiatric disorder, that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, war or combat, and is a condition that's frequently associated with veterans, and the alarming suicide rate among them.

Common symptoms of PTSD include: Re-experiencing the trauma through intrusive flashbacks, and nightmares, emotional numbness and avoidance of places, people, and activities that are reminders of the trauma, lack of sleep, and feeling jumpy, irritable, and angry.

The latest data shows the number of veteran suicides rose over six percent from 2005 to 2018. Even though there was a decrease in the veteran population during the same time. Health experts say, some of its root causes have nothing to do with combat.

"A lot occurs before and outside of deployment," explained Clinical Therapist Maryalyce Torpy. Torpy explained to Newsy, that she too is a veteran and understands what many are going through right now.

Experts point out that some people are already facing mental health challenges before enlisting. They also note traumatic events can happen here on home bases, from vehicle injuries to sexual assault.

"If you think you can use some help, get some help. it doesn't hurt to try. It hurts to not try," Torpy said.

There's also the issue of lack of resources, something that's been going on before the pandemic. If you or someone you know needs help, Mt. Carmel has people and resources to get you in front of someone. For more information, click here.