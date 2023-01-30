I-70 closed at Glenwood Canyon in both directions between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs due to semi-truck crash

DENVER – Interstate 70 is closed at Glenwood Canyon both directions between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs due to a semi-truck crash that’s blocking traffic early Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported by the Colorado Department of Transportation at 12:18 p.m. but the crash was called at around 11:14 a.m., according to Colorado State Patrol Sergeant Troy Kessler.

CDOT cameras showed a semi-truck with the tractor unit hanging on one side of the highway while the rest of the truck was rolled over on its side blocking traffic in the opposite direction.

It’s unclear at this point if anyone was injured.

CDOT officials advised travelers to avoid the area and expect delays, which could last until "late this evening."

"For those of you near the closure points, please keep lanes passible for residents," officials said in a tweet.

How to get around the closure

There's at least one way drivers can go to avoid the closure, CDOT said.

To use the northern alternate route, those going west will exit I-70 at exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Highway 9 towards Kremmling. From there, you'll continue west on US 40 until the intersection with Highway 13 in Craig. Turn south on Highway 13 to return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (exit 87 or 90).

To use the southern alternate route, those going west from the Denver metro area can travel on US 285 to US 50, and continue west to Grand Junction. Travelers on I-70 can use Highway 9 to US 285 south to US 50, or use Highway 91 southwest to US 24 to US 50, CDOT officials said.