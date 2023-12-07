Watch Now
Hundreds of Christmas trees to be distributed to Fort Carson soldiers, their families

Posted at 2:19 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 16:19:48-05

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson soldiers and their families can take home a free Christmas tree Friday thanks to the annual Trees for Troops program.

Five hundred trees are available to all Department of Defense ID cardholders. The trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Iron Horse Park, located at 6151 Elwell St. in Fort Carson. Hot cocoa and s'mores kits will be available for purchase.

This event is rain or shine — or snow.

If any trees are leftover, they will be available at the park through the weekend.

The Trees for Troops program is a program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation.

The event is hosted by the Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

