Hundreds of Christmas trees to be distributed to Fort Carson soldiers, their families

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson soldiers and their families can take home a free Christmas tree Friday thanks to the annual Trees for Troops program.

Five hundred trees are available to all Department of Defense ID cardholders. The trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Iron Horse Park, located at 6151 Elwell St. in Fort Carson. Hot cocoa and s'mores kits will be available for purchase.

This event is rain or shine — or snow.

If any trees are leftover, they will be available at the park through the weekend.

Benefits to buying a live tree this holiday season

The Trees for Troops program is a program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation.

The event is hosted by the Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.