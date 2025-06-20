How to watch the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb live through streaming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For the first time ever, you can watch one of the most unique races in the world live on TV or through streaming.

The 103rd Running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. You can watch it live on the RACER Network and RACER+ streaming app with about eight hour of coverage expected. You can also get 25 percent off your RACER+ subscription by using the code PIKESPEAK25.

A second live viewing option for fans is through Pikes Peak Regional Attractions YouTube channel.

Known as The Race to the Clouds, the event takes competitors to the summit of America's Mountain. Mike Bukowski with Olson Plumbing and Heating has been a board member for the race for about 20 years and currently serves as the vice chairman, but he says his family has been part of it since the beginning.

"It's been a labor of love for my family from pretty much the inception in 1916," Bukowski explained. "My great grandpa was a part of it. My uncle raced motorcycles back in the 70s. My dad was with communications. I've been on the board for 20 years and volunteered before that, and then my son was on safety for a number of years. So it's a labor of love, and just keep the sport going here locally."

Bukowski is interested in seeing how many people will tune in live this Sunday, but the weather is always in the back of his mind.

"It's gonna give us some more notoriety," Bukowski added. "It'll be interesting to see what the numbers pan out and how many people do watch it... but Pikes Peak is a mountain that pretty much does what it wants, and Mother Nature does too. And so things that are working all week long, during practice, then on race day, invariably, something goes haywire, and it's just part of it, and it's being on the mountain. And so we'll keep our fingers crossed, but it looks to be a great day for racing."

Bukowski also noted that Pikes Peak got a decent amount of snow at the start of the month, but the roadways have been looking good this week. He has a message for the locals who have never experienced the race.

"There are a lot of people that live in this region that have lived here their whole life, that have never been up there," Bukowski said. "Once they go, they are hooked, because there's nothing like it. You're up there early morning, sun coming up, you're on Pikes Peak, the roar of cars singing up through the trees. There's nothing like it."

Click here for more about the race and the upcoming schedule.

