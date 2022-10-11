Homeless numbers in Colorado Springs have shrunk and started to stabilize over the years

COLORADO SPRINGS — After the fire at a homeless encampment near Stratmoor Hills Monday, service providers and firefighters are working to address the needs of those affected.

According to the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care survey, there are approximately 1,443 people experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs. That number has shrunk from over the past few years of 1,560 and 1,550.

The Community Health Partners help organize this survey every year, usually taking place in the last ten days of January.

"We're certainly seeing changing dynamics," said Senior Manager of Homeless Initiatives at CHP Evan Caster.

While the number of overall homeless populations has decreased, he explains that there has been a recent increase in young and veteran homeless people.

"The big focus of the continuum of care is to make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring," said Caster.

He said that people facing homelessness can be drawn to encampments for a sense of community.

'What we often see is that a lot of people who are experiencing homelessness are experiencing a lot of isolation. Whether that's social isolation, isolation from family, or isolation from their community. So oftentimes, people find community within those encampments," said Caster.

"Engaging people where they are at and understanding the trauma that's probably led to them living there is a big part of this".

_____

