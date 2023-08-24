Historical items belonging to Alan Turing that were recovered in Colorado returned to England

DENVER — Historical items belonging to Alan Turing that were recovered in Colorado were returned to his boyhood school, the Sherborne School, in Dorset, England, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday.

Turing was an English mathematician and computer scientist who was instrumental in codebreaking during World War II.

Turing's belongings — including his PhD diploma from Princeton University, the Order of the British Empire Medal, a personal note from King George VI, a number of school reports and various photos — were removed from the Sherborne School's archives nearly 40 years ago, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They were located in Colorado in 2018 after they were offered to be displayed at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Turing attended the Sherborne School from 1926 to 1931, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The items were originally placed there by his family.

According to an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Julia Schinghomes arrived at the school in 1984 and took the items. She later changed her name to Julia Turing, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

A forfeiture action was filed in the U.S. District Court in the District of Colorado, and the case was resolved in a settlement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“Together with Homeland Security Investigations, our office ensured that historical artifacts belonging to Alan Turing are now back in the place where they belong,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan in a statement. “We celebrate the accomplishments of Alan Turing and are thrilled that the historical significance of these artifacts will continue to be appreciated by scholars and generations to come.”

Representatives from HSI and the U.S. Attorney's Office will attend the repatriation ceremony at the Sherborne School.