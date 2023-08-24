Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Historical items belonging to Alan Turing that were recovered in Colorado returned to England

BRITAIN CODEBREAKER
ALEX DORGAN-ROSS/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE -- This is a Tuesday, June 25, 2002 file picture, showing a four-rotor Enigma machine, right, once used by the crews of German U-boats in World War II to send coded messages, which British World War II code-breaker mathematician Alan Turing, was instrumental in breaking, and which is widely thought to have been a turning point in the war. Homosexuality was illegal in Britain at that time and Alan Turing received medical treatment following his conviction for what was considered indecency, however British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has apologized for the "inhumane" treatment which was metred out to Turing, in a published apology Friday Sept. 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Alex Dorgan Ross)
BRITAIN CODEBREAKER
Posted at 5:46 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 07:46:01-04

DENVER — Historical items belonging to Alan Turing that were recovered in Colorado were returned to his boyhood school, the Sherborne School, in Dorset, England, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday.

Turing was an English mathematician and computer scientist who was instrumental in codebreaking during World War II.

Turing's belongings — including his PhD diploma from Princeton University, the Order of the British Empire Medal, a personal note from King George VI, a number of school reports and various photos — were removed from the Sherborne School's archives nearly 40 years ago, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They were located in Colorado in 2018 after they were offered to be displayed at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Turing attended the Sherborne School from 1926 to 1931, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The items were originally placed there by his family.

According to an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Julia Schinghomes arrived at the school in 1984 and took the items. She later changed her name to Julia Turing, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

A forfeiture action was filed in the U.S. District Court in the District of Colorado, and the case was resolved in a settlement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“Together with Homeland Security Investigations, our office ensured that historical artifacts belonging to Alan Turing are now back in the place where they belong,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan in a statement. “We celebrate the accomplishments of Alan Turing and are thrilled that the historical significance of these artifacts will continue to be appreciated by scholars and generations to come.”

Representatives from HSI and the U.S. Attorney's Office will attend the repatriation ceremony at the Sherborne School.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

JA Toyota Promo Sidebar 480x360.jpg

Nominate someone amazing