Have you seen Sophia Shill

CIMARRON HILLS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office notified the community of an at-risk runaway/missing child Thursday evening.

Sophia Shill, who is 13-years-old, walked away from her home on Roan Dr. located south of Whispering Springs Park in the Cimarron Hills area. The sheriff's office says this happened around 6:30 Thursday evening.

Shill was last seen wearing a "Ed Hardy" crop top and teal pajama pants.

If you have seen Shill, you are asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

____

