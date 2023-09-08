Watch Now
Have you seen Sophia Shill

Sophia Shill
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Sophia Shill walked away from her home on Roan Dr. in the Cimarron Hills area Thursday evening.
Sophia Shill
Posted at 10:42 PM, Sep 07, 2023
CIMARRON HILLS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office notified the community of an at-risk runaway/missing child Thursday evening.

Sophia Shill, who is 13-years-old, walked away from her home on Roan Dr. located south of Whispering Springs Park in the Cimarron Hills area. The sheriff's office says this happened around 6:30 Thursday evening.

Shill was last seen wearing a "Ed Hardy" crop top and teal pajama pants.

If you have seen Shill, you are asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
