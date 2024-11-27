Watch Now
CSPD seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old last seen at The Citadel Mall

Elizabeth Phelps
Colorado Springs Police Department
Elizabeth Phelps
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing at-risk 12-year-old last seen Tuesday.

Elizabeth Phelps was pictured at The Citadel Mall with an unknown male in a black hoody and black pants.

Elizabeth Phelps The Citadel Mall

Phelps is a black female who is around 5'3" in height, with medium length hair. She is wearing a black puffy jacket, black crop top, black leggings, has a bow in her hair and is wearing a black Adidas backpack, she possibly is carrying a blue bag as well.

If you have seen or know of Elizabeth's whereabouts, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.



