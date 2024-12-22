Colorado Springs Police asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public to keep an eye out for an at-risk missing teenager last seen on the Northwest side of Colorado Springs near Russell Middle School.

13-year-old Hensley Betts-Metcalf was last seen around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning at her home along Sprucewood Drive.

She is about five feet and three inches tall and around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black fuzzy hoodie, white fuzzy pants, and black shoes.

If you have seen Betts-Metcalf or have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.





