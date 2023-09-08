Have you seen Genevieve Reyes

Watch Now
Genevieve Reyes walked away from her home on Hathaway Dr. in the Cimarron Hills area.
Posted at 10:13 PM, Sep 07, 2023
CIMARRON HILLS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has notified the community of an at-risk runaway/missing child Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, 14-year-old Genevieve Reyes walked away from her home on Hathaway Dr. located north of McAuliffe Elementary School in the Cimarron Hills area.

Reyes was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black and pink pajama pants. If you have seen Reyes, you are asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
