Have you seen Elizabeth 'River' Cathleen Mae Banoczi?

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department needs your help locating a high-risk missing teenager.

CSPD is looking for 16-year-old Elizabeth “River” Cathleen Mae Banoczi who was reported missing on Saturday.

CSPD says that Banoczi was last seen at 11 a.m. at home on the 5600 block of Astoria Way in Colorado Springs, CO.

CSPD says that Banoczi needs to take daily medication. Banoczi was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket, unknown-color pants, and gray snow boots.

Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

