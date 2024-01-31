Golden goes to the dogs! Fan-favorite Goldens in Golden event kicks off Saturday morning

GOLDEN, Colo. — Hundreds of golden retrievers will descend upon Golden, Colorado, for one of the best events of the year — Goldens in Golden.

The event started as a way to celebrate National Golden Retriever Day and has quickly become a favorite of dog lovers near and far.

Golden retrievers and their humans will gather in the city's center on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Golden said the city's main street — Washington Avenue — will be closed to traffic from 10th through 13th streets.

Visitors can expect vendors, photo opportunities, pup cups and plenty of activities. There will also be a group photo under the Welcome to Golden Arch.

“Goldens in Golden is a really special event,” said Megan Pinson with Visit Golden. “There is such deep affection for these sweet dogs. It’s a real delight for the dogs and their people, who so enjoy socializing with one another. There are smiles all around and many people agree it’s ‘the happiest day of the year!'”

Dogs must be leashed during the event, Visit Golden said.

There are chances of rain and snow showers on Saturday. Officials said as long as there is not a severe weather event, Goldens in Golden will go on as scheduled. If there are icy streets or heavy snow, the event will be canceled, according to Visit Golden.

Attendees can park for free in the Clear Creek Parking Lot, located at 304 10th Street across from the former Coors office building. Other parking options include the CoorsTek lot at 612 10th Street, the Colorado School of Mines lot at 11th and Maple streets and city parking garages on Jackson Street between 11th and 13th streets.

For the first time this year, there is Goldens in Golden merchandise thanks to Golden-based Yo Colorado. You can pre-purchase items through this link or shop in person on Saturday. A portion of the sales will benefit the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies and the Foothills Animal Shelter.

