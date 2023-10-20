Fort Carson looking for missing soldier, last seen Tuesday

Fort Carson is requesting the public's help in finding Private 1st Class Aaron Frame who is said to have failed to report for duty after last being seen at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Frame is 20-years-old and described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, is 5-foot-10-inches, and weighs approximately 186 pounds.

He drives a black Kia Forte with a Colorado License Plate: AYGU52, according to Fort Carson.

Anyone with information about Frame's whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Carson Military Consolidated Police Dispatch at 719-526-2333.

This is a developing story and News5 staff will continue to update this article as we learn

more.

____

