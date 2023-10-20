Watch Now
Fort Carson looking for missing soldier, last seen Tuesday

Pvt. 1st Class Aaron Frame
Image of Private 1st Class Aaron Frame, who has been missing since Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.<br/>
Posted at 10:00 AM, Oct 20, 2023
Fort Carson is requesting the public's help in finding Private 1st Class Aaron Frame who is said to have failed to report for duty after last being seen at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Frame is 20-years-old and described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, is 5-foot-10-inches, and weighs approximately 186 pounds.

He drives a black Kia Forte with a Colorado License Plate: AYGU52, according to Fort Carson.

Anyone with information about Frame's whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Carson Military Consolidated Police Dispatch at 719-526-2333.

