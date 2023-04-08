Firefighter hose flames at Springs car wash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs firefighters quickly put out a fire burning inside of a car wash Saturday morning.

FIRE PUT OUT QUICKLY BY CSFD FIRE: A fire happened at a car wash by Garden of the Gods and I-25 in Colorado Springs. @CSFDPIO was able to put the fire out quickly. Crews are now investigating what led to the fire starting. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/A4uhxEzrIp — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) April 8, 2023

The fire broke out at Buffs Wash on Garden of Gods Road west of I-25 just after 10:00 a.m.

Firefighters say the fully involved when they arrived on the scene. Crews knocked down the fire quickly. No injuries were reported.

Fire under control, no injuries pic.twitter.com/Sm4Genk3FL — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 8, 2023

The cause of the fire has not been released. The story will be updated as we learn more.