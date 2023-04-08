Firefighter hose flames at Springs car wash

Watch Now
Posted at 2:36 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 16:36:14-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs firefighters quickly put out a fire burning inside of a car wash Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at Buffs Wash on Garden of Gods Road west of I-25 just after 10:00 a.m.

Firefighters say the fully involved when they arrived on the scene. Crews knocked down the fire quickly. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released. The story will be updated as we learn more.

