Fatal crash closes both directions of Uintah between 20th Street and 22nd Street

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, just before 10:00 p.m. a single vehicle crash occurred on Uintah Street at 21st Street. There was one individual in the vehicle and they were declared deceased on the scene.

Both directions of Uintah Street are closed between 20th Street and 22nd Street. It is unknown when the street will re-open. The Colorado Springs Major Crash Team is on scene conducting an investigation. It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.





