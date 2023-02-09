El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding this missing girl

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing at-risk teenager on Wednesday.

The department is looking for Adrianna, an at-risk teen who is missing from their Security-Widefield home.

Adrianna is 5 ft 2 inches, described as thin with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or know of Adrianna's whereabouts please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

____

