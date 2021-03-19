Menu

El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrests volunteer firefighter on suspicion of sexual assault

EL PASO COUNTY — On Thursday, a school resource officer in El Paso County received information about an alleged sexual assault.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the allegations involve sexual assault of an 18-year-old victim by 36-year-old Russel Schafer, who is a volunteer firefighter with the Hanover Fire Department. He has been placed on suspension.

Detectives arrested Schafer and booked him into the county jail on felony sex crimes.

The Sheriff's Office said that due to the nature of the offense, and concerns for the victim's privacy, no additional details surrounding the investigation will be released.

If anyone has information about this investigation or is aware of additional victims, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office urges you to contact Detective Pete Vigil at 719 520-7190.

