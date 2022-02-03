Downtown Winter Fest kicks off start of 2022 Winter Olympics, Dianne Derby to emcee

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs will be hosting Downtown Winter Fest on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. around the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s Plaza.

The event, co-hosted by the USOPM and the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, is free and open to the public.

News5's Dianne Derby will be at the event to interview several Olympians to launch our coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Saturday's event will close these roads beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday and ending at 5 p.m. on Saturday:

Sierra Madre Street between Costilla and Cucharras streets

Vermijo Avenue between Sierra Madre and Sahwatch streets

Attendees will be able to watch the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on an outdoor screen, meet U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes, watch cultural demonstrations and much more.

An interactive booth will be hosted by Olympic City USA with free giveaways and trivia about the history of the Olympic and Paralympic movement in Colorado Springs.

This is the sixth Olympic and Paralympic-themed celebration in downtown Colorado Springs.

The first was held in 2012 to help kickoff and celebrate the London 2012 Olympic Games and others were held in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

For more information on this year’s event, visit the Downtown Winter Fest website.

