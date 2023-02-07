CSPD launches new protocols to increase transparency between department and community

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced new protocols on Monday to increase transparency with the Colorado Springs community.

CSPD announced the intent to Release Significant Event Briefing Videos moving forward as an agency. The policy went into effect on February 1st, after significant research and a joint initiative with the Transparency Matters project.

This initiative by CSPD appears to be the first attempt by any law enforcement agency in the state of Colorado to release a video to the public with facts pertaining to a significant event.

A significant event defined by the Colorado Springs Police Department as:

Any officer-involved shooting where CSPD personnel fired a weapon in the performance of their duties, not including non-injury unintentional discharges or shootings of animals;

Any use of force event that necessitates the response of the Deadly Force Investigation Team; or

Any other police encounter deemed appropriate by the Chief of Police.

Moving forward CSPD will be releasing significant event videos, within 21 days of a significant event. The 21-day time frame is to ensure the department respects the ongoing legal process.

Significant Event videos can include, 911 call audio, body-worn camera footage, and evidentiary photographs to explain the facts of the Significant Event.

"...I strongly believe it is what is expected by the community and our own officers, as conversations regarding law enforcement actions must be based on the facts of a specific situation. Facts of an event do not change, and talking about them with our community and our officers will improve everyone’s ability to have honest conversations about what policing looks like in Colorado Springs, now and in the future,” stated Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez.

____

