COVID-19 safety measures increase at Fort Carson

Posted at 4:42 PM, Aug 02, 2021
As of Saturday, July 31, all service members, federal employees, on-site contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask while inside Fort Carson facilities.

The new safety measures apply to all DoD facilities including the Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever SFB, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station and U.S. Air Force Academy.

Visitations are limited and visitors will need to apply online for a pass.

Ivy Warrior Restaurants are changing their hours of operation as follows:

  • Monday - Friday 7:00 to 9:00 a.m.
  • Monday - Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Monday - Friday 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday - Sunday brunch 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and supper 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Department of Defense beneficiaries can receive their vaccination on a walk-in basis from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Evans Army Community Hospital in the Soldier Family Care Center.

For more details on the updated COVID-19 guidance at Fort Carson, click here.

