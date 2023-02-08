Watch Now
Colorado Springs Utilities responding to a power outage in northeastern Colorado Springs

Posted at 5:34 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 19:39:52-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Utilities is responding to a power outage in the northeastern part of Colorado Springs.

Utilities says that the outage is affecting customers near Powers and Barnes, Powers, Stetson Hills, and surrounding neighborhoods.

The outage is affecting around 4,200 customers in the area, with an estimated restoration of power in 1-4 hours.

CSU is reminding people to drive safely and treat four-way intersections without power, as four-way stops.

Colorado Springs Utilities says that the cause of the outage was a vehicle hitting electrical equipment in the area.
