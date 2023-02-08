Colorado Springs Utilities responding to a power outage in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Utilities is responding to a power outage in the northeastern part of Colorado Springs.

Utilities says that the outage is affecting customers near Powers and Barnes, Powers, Stetson Hills, and surrounding neighborhoods.

The outage is affecting around 4,200 customers in the area, with an estimated restoration of power in 1-4 hours.

We are responding to a power outage in the northeast part of town near Powers and Barnes, Powers and Stetson Hills and the surrounding neighborhoods. Approx. 4,200 customers affected. Estimated restoration is 1-4 hours. Drive safely: treat dark intersections as 4-way stops. — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) February 8, 2023

CSU is reminding people to drive safely and treat four-way intersections without power, as four-way stops.

Colorado Springs Utilities says that the cause of the outage was a vehicle hitting electrical equipment in the area.

