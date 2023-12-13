Colorado Springs Police seize more than 150 pieces of illegal gambling equipment

COLORADO SPRINGS — Earlier this year, the Colorado Springs Police Department's Metro Division was notified of at least 34 illegal gambling locations in the city.

Over the last few months, the Metro Division has investigated and served several of these locations with search warrants.

The Metro Division investigators originally started this process by sending letters to the owners of these businesses, saying that what they were doing was illegal.

Most of the business owners who received these letters chose to shut their operations down themselves. Four business owners chose allegedly not to shut down, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The Metro Division continued its investigation by getting warrants to search these four businesses who didn't comply, and seize any illegal gambling equipment they found in the process.

CSPD wound up seizing about 130 pieces of illegal gambling equipment during the searches of these businesses.

In November, Metro Division investigators caught word that several of these businesses had reopened. Investigators got more search warrants for the newly reopened businesses and additionally seized more than 120 illegal gambling machines.

Below is the list of the dates, places, and addresses of warrants that were served this year by police:



April 14: Phoenix Rising - 225 S. Academy Blvd

May 1: The G Spot - 1107 S. Nevada Ave

May 2: Klix - 2418 S. Academy Blvd

May 11: Charlie Chedda’s - 1867 S. Academy Blvd (Charlie Chedda's was served again on May 15)

November 16: AC Expo, 296 S. Academy Blvd

November 29: Golden Aces, 2493 S. Academy Blvd.

Those who know of any illegal gambling locations in Colorado Springs can report them by getting in touch with CSPD at 719-444-7000.

____

