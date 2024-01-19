Colorado Springs hosting career fair next month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs will be hosting a career fair on Feb. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. The career fair will be at the Hyatt Place Colorado Springs/Garden of the Gods.

The three hour event is free to attend, but will still be using a reservation system to solidify a spot.

Career fairs are not only a great place to find an occupation, but can help you meet with your potential employers and colleagues who share a similar mindset.

The event will have some availability for advanced applications and interview scheduling depending on the role. To see if you are interested in the advanced opportunities you can visit here.

A list of employers attending the career fair will be released to registered attendees.

It is strongly recommended to bring your resume and to dress in business professional clothes.

For more information on the career fair you can visit here.

