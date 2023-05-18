Colorado Springs Fire searching for a potential water rescue Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — A search for a water rescue is in progress, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The department says the call came in just before 2:30 p.m. for someone being swept away into Douglas Creek.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, they will have multiple crews along Monument Creek from Garden of the Gods Rd. to Downtown Colorado Springs. The department says that this is a search effort and not currently a water rescue. As of 3:15 p.m. no person has been located.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

