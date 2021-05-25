Children's Hospital hosts roundtable to discuss the state's pediatric mental health crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado is among the worst states in the country in addressing pediatric mental health. In fact Children's Hospital says we rank 48th over all. On top of that, demand for pediatric mental health services is skyrocketing in every corner of our state.

Children's Hospital is calling this a state of emergency, and with May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the hospital's top leaders, along with representatives from Colorado counties and school districts, are having a virtual media roundtable.

The topics they plan on discussing are the factors contributing to this crisis, how this issue is overwhelming schools, lack of county resources, and the lack of facilities, beds, and providers in Colorado. They'll also discuss the solutions that are out there.

"We know that the best way to help a child that's struggling with mental illness, is to start the conversation yourself," said Dr. Chris Rogers, a child psychiatrist.

Organizers say they hope Colorado will recognize and treat this crisis with the level of alarm and support it warrants.

"Recognizing children can suffer emotionally or can be overtaxed, and over-stressed, is a very good thing for our country," said Alison Steier, Vice President of Mental Health Services at Southwest Human Development.

The roundtable discussion is virtual. The discussion will begin at 10 A.M. To sit in on the conversation, click here.

