Children's Hospital looks at what schools can do to help treat kids in mental crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS — Children in Colorado are in crisis. So much so, that Children's Hospital Colorado, is calling it a "State of Emergency."

It's not just in Colorado. The CDC says, mental health related emergency department visits, involving kids, have increased since last March. In 2019, E-D visits increased 24 percent for 5 to 11-year-olds, and 31 percent, with 12 to 17-year-olds, in 2020.

Colorado and other states have adopted laws, making it so mental and behavioral health, can be added as a reason for students to be absent from school.

"Children of all ages can experience stress that can be too much, and in those cases I really think taking a break is a good idea and a good lesson for children," said "Alison Steier, the Vice President of Mental Health Services at Southwest Human Development. "They need to learn to take care of their own mental health, and its not a good idea to wait until you're over the edge."

Addressing mental health needs in school is critically important. 1 in 5 children and youth have an emotional, behavioral or mental health disorder, and 1 in 10 young people have a mental health challenge that is severe enough to impair how they function everyday. in 2019, 15% of adolescents aged 12-17 reported receiving mental health services at school, compared to 17% who saw a specialty provider.

Young people often have more serious mental health needs, that may require school-linked mental health care. School-based mental health services are delivered by trained mental health professionals who are employed by schools, such as psychologists, counselors, social workers, and nurses. By removing barriers, such as transportation, scheduling conflicts and stigma, school-based mental health services can help students access the care they need throughout the school-day.

“Most schools, most teachers, more principals, guidance counselors, understand the stresses that our kids are under and are very willing to have them take time off, have some assignments forgiven, and so I would say that message your mental health is more important than your G.P.A is paramount importance," said Child Psychiatrist, Dr. Chris Rogers.

Children's Hospital is working with state and county educators and leaders on this issue. Tuesday, the hospital will host a media roundtable discussion, to discuss more solutions that schools and families can use.

The roundtable discussion is happening Tuesday, May 25th at 10 a.m. News 5 will be there to recap the details.

Here's a tip sheet we found that could help parents.

