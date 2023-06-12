Caught on video: Large hole forms in middle of road in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — A large hole has forced the closure of Bradbury Ranch Drive on the west side of Parker.

Photos shared by the Parker Police Department on social media showed a large hole formed over the bridge stretching across the middle of the road.

A video posted by Liz Gates and shared with Denver7 showed the moment the hole open up on the road.

Bradbury Ranch Drive is shut down until further notice between Independence and McClellan Drive as the city’s public works department is working the scene, police said.

The police department added that the sinkhole did not cut off access to any part of the neighborhood and that residents could use other entrances to get to their homes.

Sinkholes happen when a void forms under a roadway and becomes too large for the surface material to hold its weight. Those voids in the subsurface can be caused by groundwater dissolving and removing subsurface material, and by erosion near drainage areas, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Part of Parker was under a flood warning Sunday as heavy rain fell in the area – the most recent of several rainfall events in May and June along Colorado's Front Range.

There was no other information available. This story will be updated.