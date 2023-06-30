Watch Now
Cancelled flights at DIA spike even further Thursday after days of problems

More than 550,000 travelers are anticipated to pass through TSA checkpoints between Thursday and Wednesday, July 5
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 08:21:00-04

DENVER — As Denver International Airport prepares to welcome more than 550,000 passengers over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, canceled flights spiked even further Thursday.

As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, there were 656 delays, according to FlightAware, and 174 cancellations. Inbound flights are about 1 hour and 44 minutes delayed, the airport said at 5:56 p.m., and departures are 1 hour and 26 minutes delayed — and increasing.

Of the canceled flights, 115 are United Airlines, which has reportedly been having the majority of issues over the last four days. Denver was No. 1 for the most amount of canceled flights both arriving and departing in the United States.

Approximately 3,000 cots were given out to stranded passengers between Monday and Tuesday. United Airlines has attributed the issues to both the FAA reducing flight capacity and severe weather across the Northeastern U.S.

Those cots could still be seen lining the United terminal at DIA Thursday morning.

Airline passengers have rights that are enforced by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

According to the D.O.T., a customer is entitled to a refund if the airline canceled a flight, regardless of the reason, and the consumer chooses not to travel.

In addition to planning ahead for potential flight delays and cancellations over the weekend, DIA in a tweet, it will close Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot Friday from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. as it nears capacity. Then travelers will be directed to the new Longs Peak Shuttle Lot. So factor in time for parking if you're leaving your car.

Coloradans returning to pick up their cars during this time will be able to get into the lot though.

