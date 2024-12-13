Buc-ees clears a hurdle as Palmer Lake Board of Trustees approves land annexation

PALMER LAKE — Thursday night, the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees voted four to one, agreeing that the county land is legally available to annex, but that doesn't mean a final decision has been made to allow the Buc-ees to move forward.

The next step will be whether the city wants to annex the land.

Developers for Buc-ees are proposing a site on County Line Road, south of the El Paso - Douglas county line, just west of I-25.

At the moment that land is in northern El Paso County.

If the plan moves forward, 30 acres would become part of the Town of Palmer Lake.

It would be connected by what's called a flagpole lot.

Neighbors and organizations have been voicing their opinions over the last few weeks, pointing out possible issues with the proposed location. Those range from major traffic delays to loss of business at local shops. There are also several people in favor of the proposed location, citing a boost for the local economy and cheaper gas prices.





