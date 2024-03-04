Boulder County nonprofit honors volunteer serving meals on the street for more than two decades

BOULDER, Colo. — Ron Craig likes to wrap up his weekends with a cup of coffee, and some Sunday afternoon conversation with the nonprofit Colorado FriendShip.

Helping those in need in Boulder County is their main mission, but it wouldn't be possible without their volunteers.

“We set up here every Sunday. We bring this trailer to this parking lot set up every Sunday, and we serve a hot meal to anyone who needs it,” said Liz Friedenson, Colorado FriendShip's executive director,

For those who are low-income or experiencing homelessness, it's more than just a meal.

"I think I've grown in appreciation for people," Craig said. "I've developed some friendships along the way, especially with the crew that I've worked with on a weekly basis."

For over 20 years, Ron's been building more than relationships.

"Everybody loves him, and if he's not here. Everybody needs to know where he is and what happened," remembered Friedenson.

"You know you've worked that long when you give a couple of bucks to a guy on a corner," Craig said. "And he says, 'Hey, thanks Ron!'"

Serving up coffee and cocoa with flair, just part of the reason why Denver7 and West Shore Home are honoring Ron, as this week's Everyday Hero!

