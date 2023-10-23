Blink-182 to headline Ball Arena next June as part of “One More Time…” tour

DENVER – Pop-punk fiends, Avs fans and UFO aficionados will have the chance to come together next summer as Blink-182 embarks on a 30-city tour throughout North America, with their fifth stop happening in Denver.

The band’s “One More Time…” tour will includes stadium performances at Petco Park in the band’s hometown of San Diego, Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York, Fenway Park in Boston, and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker will play Ball Arena on June 27, 2024. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. here.

The tour will feature songs like “Edging” and “One More Time” from their latest studio album – the first record they’ve released in more than a decade.

Coloradans have a storied history with the band. Not only is June 30 “Blink-182 Day” in Colorado, their 2000 hit “All the Small Things” has been an anthem of sorts for Avs fans, who sing the tune in unison anytime the Avs play – including during the hockey team’s Stanley Cup championship in 2022.

It doesn’t hurt that Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge is a UFO geek nowadays, so those in the quest for truth surrounding aliens and UFOs have even more of an incentive to see the band – they have a guy on the inside working on disclosure!

Can’t make it to the Denver show on June 27? Here’s the full list of the “One More Time…” tour across North America:

*With Support from Pierce The Veil

+With Support from Alexisonfire and Pierce The Veil



June 20 – Orlando, Fla. – Amway Center*

June 21 – Miami, Fla. – Kaseya Center*

June 24 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center*

June 25 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena*

June 27 — Denver, Colo. — Ball Arena*

June 30 – San Diego, Calif. – Petco Park*

July 2 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena*

July 3 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena*

July 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. — SoFi Stadium*

July 8– Fresno, Calif. – Save Mart Center*

July 9 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center*

July 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Delta Center*

July 13 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center*

July 14 – Quincy, Wash. – Gorge Amphitheatre*

July 21 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field*

July 23 – Boston, Mass. – Fenway Park*

July 24 — Hartford, Conn. — The XFINITY Theatre*

July 26 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Wells Fargo Center*

July 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

July 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

July 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*

Aug. 1 – Lexington, Ken. – Rupp Arena*

Aug. 2 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

Aug. 6 – Minneapolis, Min.. – Target Center*

Aug. 7 – Milwaukee, Wis. – Fiserv Forum*

Aug. 9 – Kansas City, Mo. – T-Mobile Center*

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. – Enterprise Center*

Aug. 12 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena*

Aug. 13 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center*

Aug. 15 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre+

Other big-name artists coming to the Mile High City in 2024 include Madonna and Bad Bunny in March, Tim McGraw in April, Zach Bryan in June, Olivia Rodrigo in July, and the Foo Fighters in August.