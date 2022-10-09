Bizarre incident disrupts CC Hockey game

COLORADO SPRINGS — A weekend Colorado College hockey game was disrupted by a bizarre incident when a man walked out onto the ice and tried to inflict self-harm.

Multiple students told KOAA News5 Natalie Chuck that mental health is a big priority on campus right now. They said there have been multiple suicides on campus so far this year.

KOAA News5 team is working to confirm that.

One student, who was at the game, said he was surprised the game continued after this happened.

He said he saw the person jump over the glass and onto the ice where he was eventually tackled by security.

Some students believe this was a protest, advocating for more mental health resources at Colorado College.

KOAA News5 team is working to get more information on resources available for students and staff.

The game was able to resume. The condition of the man and his motive in all this is still being investigated.

